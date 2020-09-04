SILENCED ON AIR! Transistor Taken Down Censored THIS Interview on Doppler Weaponized Hurricane Laura

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Radar Links:
https://www.pauljhurtado.com/US_Composite_Radar/
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-comp_radar-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-01-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0S-1-200
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0Q-0-200#
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=39.0;-99.6;4&l=wind-500hpa
https://www.eol.ucar.edu/system/files/WSR-88DCONUSCoverage2011.gif
https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/index_loop.php
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-southconus-comp_radar-200-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.msfc.nasa.gov/goes/abi/goesEastconusband02.html
www.google.com/earth
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Song
Voices Inside My Head (SACD Stereo Version)
Artist
The Police
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