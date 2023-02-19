The GCO Halftime Show EP73

In this episode Number Six, John Henry, and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest Donald Jeffries. This week's Big 4: Chinese Balloons and the Nordstream Pipelines, Crazy Train Derailment, Covid Shot Added To CDC's Routine Vaccine List, and Project Veritas vs O'Keefe? Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.

Don's Website: https://www.donaldjeffries.media/

Don's Substack: https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/

Don's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonJeffries

Check out Don on I Protest and America Unplugged: https://rokfin.com/AmericaUnplugged

Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Lisa's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix

