Did Trump's Executive Order just Launch the Final Ai BEAST System | DNA Defilement?

Trump’s AI Executive Order / One Ai to Rule the World

VCAST covers the mocking Ai private / public Ai initiative called Genesis Mission (fake god power). When unlocking other news stories, The Genesis Ai Mission appears to biohack you, leverage your energy, monitor you 24 7, personalize mRNA DNA medicine, fuel ID2020 / motb money system, and push for a one world government. More evidence who the Women is from the Book of Revelation.



