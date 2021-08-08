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THIS IS WHAT I AM DOING TO PREPARE FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
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3394 views • August 08, 2021
SOURCE: Gideon1952
Here is a short video of my preparations at home to prepare to survive when society collapses and to resist anyone who comes knocking at my door.
These are external physical preparations
The essential requirement though are the internal spiritual preparations
Here is a short video of my preparations at home to prepare to survive when society collapses and to resist anyone who comes knocking at my door.
These are external physical preparations
The essential requirement though are the internal spiritual preparations
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