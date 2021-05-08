© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crimes & Cover-Ups In America Politics: What The People Still Haven't Learned
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • May 08, 2021
For decades in America, our history has been distorted. Tyrants have been made out to be good men, false flag events are made out to be acts of aggression from foreign nations when it was our own government, and government has presented itself as caring for the public safety while engaged in genocide. This is the reality of our history for the past 170 years or better. Author Don Jeffries joins me in this episode to talk about some of these things and how the American people could fix our current situation if we would just learn from our past.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/crimes-cover-ups-in-america-politics-what-the-people-still-havent-learned/
Get his books here: https://amzn.to/3hcpWaS
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/crimes-cover-ups-in-america-politics-what-the-people-still-havent-learned/
Get his books here: https://amzn.to/3hcpWaS
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.