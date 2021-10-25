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Facebook’s Fake Whistleblower And How To Spot A Real One
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260 views • October 25, 2021
More media lies to strip away the voice of the people. What does Facebook 'whistleblower' Frances Haugen really want? More censorship of conservative views.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE : https://banned.video/watch?id=6161c3f38d72db3cba5a2015
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE : https://banned.video/watch?id=6161c3f38d72db3cba5a2015
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