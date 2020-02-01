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ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΣΗ ΑΜΕΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ 1.2.2020
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75 views • February 06, 2020
Σάββατο, 1 Φεβρουαρίου, στις 5:30 μ.μ., στο Αμφιθέατρο του Νέου Δημαρχείου Περιστερίου. Για πρώτη φορά μετά το 1909, θέτουμε ως ζητούμενο την Ελληνική Δημοκρατία, και όχι το τουρκομπαρόκ πολιτικό σύστημα των κομματικών συμμοριών, που έχουμε σήμερα, με τους τσιπρομητσοτάκηδες!
ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΑΜΕΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
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ΚΑΙ....... https://ethnosinelefsi653200459.wordpress.com/2018/03/10/the-journey-begins/?fbclid=IwAR1qFfxOGhqKB5Hf3nnU7q7_7AF56Wku5Vdoz9b7Szd5CYS6t4YknhZHwXI
ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΕΘΝΟΣΥΝΕΛΕΥΣΗ
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ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ ΑΜΕΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ
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ΚΑΙ....... https://ethnosinelefsi653200459.wordpress.com/2018/03/10/the-journey-begins/?fbclid=IwAR1qFfxOGhqKB5Hf3nnU7q7_7AF56Wku5Vdoz9b7Szd5CYS6t4YknhZHwXI
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