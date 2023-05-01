The Bride of Christ / The Good Shepard 04/30/2023

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Sunday Message: The Good Shepard
Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Message: The Bride of Christ
Sunday Teacher: Jonathon Gallo
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church