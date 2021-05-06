© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Vaccine Segregation Begins As New York Announces Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • May 06, 2021
New York has announced vaccine segregation has begun, as the Yankees and Mets will be separating fans who have received the COVID jab from those that haven't. They also announced they will have mass vaccination sites at the stadiums before the games, and if you get the vaccine you can get a free ticket. Meanwhile, more vaccine side effects are happening nationwide and multiple callers call in with their personal stories. The CIA is now openly a radical persecution wing of the Democrat party and their latest videos prove it. The Olympics have banned Black Lives Matter and any protests in its name. How will woke athletes respond?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.