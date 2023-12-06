Insider reveals how the covid shots were killing people in a week in New Zealand

Health Care Worker/Data Administrator, Barry Young, 56 Who Blew the Lid On How Many People Actually Died from Pfizer vaccines Speaks With Liz Gunn of New Zealand Loyal Political Party. Young Was Raided, Now Faces 7 Years in Prison.

Young, an insider-turned-whistleblower, examined connections between specific COVID-19 vaccine batches & mortality rates.





Batch ID 1: Total Vaxed 711, Death Count 152, 21.38% Dead





Batch ID 8: Vaxed 221, Death Count 38, 17.19% Dead





The underlying mortality rate in New Zealand should be only 0.75%, said Young. So the odds of all these deaths happening by chance is approximately 100 billion to 1.







