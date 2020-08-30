New Battery Only Needs Charging Every 1,000 Years, 3204

Good evening, I’m still reporting on super battery news.

Let’s start this story this way. For those who don’t follow Tesla closely, you’ve probably never heard that there is a new holiday to announce. September 22 is now “Battery Day”.

What the heck is that? No one knows for sure. In fact, one Tesla-specific website announced yesterday, “… we have no idea what will happen.”

But Tesla founder, Elon Musk definitely has a flair for promotion, and this is going to get a lot more attention as Battery day approaches.

It must be something big – something huge. But what is it?

In another online publication yesterday, Musk tried to tamp down expectations. Really? Why is that? The stock is soaring. As of Monday morning, those who owned Tesla stock as of a week ago, will be the beneficiary of a very rare 5-to-1 stock split. Why? Tesla stock has exploded to the point where only the wealthy could afford to buy a single share. It closed on Friday at $2318.

On Monday, you’ll have 5 times as many shares, but the current price they are trading at is $443. The hope is that more “retail” investors will have a chance to get in on what may be Tesla’s continued soaring stock price.

But why? Yes, he builds launch vehicles through another firm called Space-X. But these launch vehicles are reusable because they turn around after lifting a satellite into orbit and can land on a heaving barge in the middle of the ocean. NASA never thought about that.

But that was over 4 years ago. Surely Battery Day will be something about … well, batteries. Some big, big breakthrough in battery technology, I’ll bet.

Then, last Tuesday this story came out in an internet technology report called New Atlas.

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A company called NDB – standing for Nuclear Diamond Battery – claims to have developed a new type of battery made from recycled nuclear waste that only needs recharging every thousand years – or so.

According to Dr. John Shawe-Taylor, the chairman of UNESCO and University College London Professor:

“NDB has the potential to solve the major global issue of carbon emissions in one stroke without the expensive infrastructure projects, energy transportation costs, or negative environmental impacts associated with alternate solutions such as carbon capture at fossil fuel power stations, hydroelectric plants, turbines, or nuclear power stations.

“Their technology’s ability to deliver energy over very long periods of time without the need for recharging, refueling, or servicing puts them in an ideal position to tackle the world’s energy requirements through a distributed solution with close to zero environmental impact and energy transportation costs.”

The company says it has completed a proof of concept battery and is about to get going building it’s first commercial prototype once it reopens its doors after the COVID double-death virus goes away, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 5th.

NDB claims their battery will be suitable for powering electric vehicles in 5 years, and it’s all protected by international patents already.

Each battery is its own near-inexhaustable source of green energy that mean in the near future you won’t be paying your local electric company to power your home.

But hold on a minute, will we really be anxious to have nuclear waste products installed in all of our electron-run devices?

Ok, so you think this an April Fools joke, eh. Ok, here’s the company video:

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Could this be earth shaking enough to be cause for Elon Musk to declare Battery Day? Did you notice that the NDB battery factory was called the GIGA Factory? That’s what Tesla calls their battery factories. Well, only time will tell. Battery Day, here we come.

Oh, and unlike those silly white and blue things you all are wearing on your faces, this – as far as I can tell – is NOT A HOAX.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.