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SPURRIER BY NAME, SPURIOUS BY NATURE - CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER SA EVADES VALID REPORTER QUESTIONS
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100 views • July 03, 2021
Listen as South Australian Chief Health Officer shuts down a very switched on and investigative type reporter, who is asking all the right questions about the COVID vaccine and the zero mortality rate from COVID in 2021. She not a happy camper!!!!
Links:
17 June 2021 Greg Hunt Praising Australian Government achievements in 2021 reporting that NOT ONE SINGLE death from COVID-19 in 2021
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405314322188935170
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Links:
17 June 2021 Greg Hunt Praising Australian Government achievements in 2021 reporting that NOT ONE SINGLE death from COVID-19 in 2021
https://twitter.com/i/status/1405314322188935170
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/CraigPeterDG
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
SpeakSo
https://www.speakso.com/CraigPeterDG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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