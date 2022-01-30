Lin Wood Exposes Flynn, DeSantis and More on Truckers Breaking News January 30th. 2022!

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Lin Wood Exposes Flynn, DeSantis and More on Truckers January 30th. 2022!
LISTEN TO LIN WOOD AND JOE FLYNN INTERVIEW FROM THE PATRIOT VOICE
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Word for Now! Daniel 3:15-19
golden image which I have set up?
15 Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?
16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.
17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.
18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.
19 Then was Nebuchadnezzar full of fury, and the form of his visage was changed against Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego: therefore he spake, and commanded that they should heat the furnace one seven times more than it was wont to be heated.
Attorney General Document https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument
* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn