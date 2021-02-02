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US Media Compromised by Communist China
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170 views • February 02, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes the fact that America's establishment media organs are compromised by the Communist Party of China--and in many cases are literally on the mass-murdering regime's payroll. Indeed, legal disclosures required under the Foreign Agent Registration Act show that Beijing has been funneling millions of dollars to outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and other media outlets in exchange for pushing ChiCom propaganda. The regime has also been flying American "journalists" and journalism students to China to be wined and dined. That is part of the reason why America's "mainstream" media has been so silent about the CCP's efforts to buy up American companies, technology, research, and political class.
▶️ More Videos:
Huge Leak: Chinese Communists in Key Western Institutions
https://youtu.be/SfFhmoKNcRg
ChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System
https://youtu.be/yVji1eKmLWg
📰Articles:
Top U.S. Media Outlets “Compromised” by Communist China
https://thenewamerican.com/top-u-s-media-outlets-compromised-by-communist-china/
“Republicans for Biden” Star Took China-paid Trip to Meet With Communist Intel-gathering Front
https://thenewamerican.com/republicans-for-biden-star-took-china-paid-trip-to-meet-with-communist-intel-gathering-front/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#China #BehindTheDeepState #AlexNewman
▶️ More Videos:
Huge Leak: Chinese Communists in Key Western Institutions
https://youtu.be/SfFhmoKNcRg
ChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System
https://youtu.be/yVji1eKmLWg
📰Articles:
Top U.S. Media Outlets “Compromised” by Communist China
https://thenewamerican.com/top-u-s-media-outlets-compromised-by-communist-china/
“Republicans for Biden” Star Took China-paid Trip to Meet With Communist Intel-gathering Front
https://thenewamerican.com/republicans-for-biden-star-took-china-paid-trip-to-meet-with-communist-intel-gathering-front/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#China #BehindTheDeepState #AlexNewman
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