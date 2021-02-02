US Media Compromised by Communist China

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes the fact that America's establishment media organs are compromised by the Communist Party of China--and in many cases are literally on the mass-murdering regime's payroll. Indeed, legal disclosures required under the Foreign Agent Registration Act show that Beijing has been funneling millions of dollars to outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and other media outlets in exchange for pushing ChiCom propaganda. The regime has also been flying American "journalists" and journalism students to China to be wined and dined. That is part of the reason why America's "mainstream" media has been so silent about the CCP's efforts to buy up American companies, technology, research, and political class.▶️ More Videos:Huge Leak: Chinese Communists in Key Western InstitutionsChiComs Buying Up U.S. Political System📰Articles:Top U.S. Media Outlets “Compromised” by Communist China“Republicans for Biden” Star Took China-paid Trip to Meet With Communist Intel-gathering Front🇺🇸 The New American:📲 Let's Connect!#China #BehindTheDeepState #AlexNewman