Roller Coasters: The Life Kind (book trailer video)

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What if life gets so upsetting - you want to throw the Lemons at people instead of making an inviting Pitcher of Lemon-Aid handed you. What then?
Roller Coasters: The Life Kind - finding your way when it seems life has become Stormy, and you wonder if the Sun will ever come out tomorrow!
Kindle eBook exclusive - out now: https://tinyurl.com/JMLonAMAZON
RC:TLK (30s MP4 video) Trailer
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