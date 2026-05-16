Roller Coasters: The Life Kind (book trailer video)

What if life gets so upsetting - you want to throw the Lemons at people instead of making an inviting Pitcher of Lemon-Aid handed you. What then?

Roller Coasters: The Life Kind - finding your way when it seems life has become Stormy, and you wonder if the Sun will ever come out tomorrow!

Kindle eBook exclusive - out now: https://tinyurl.com/JMLonAMAZON

RC:TLK (30s MP4 video) Trailer





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