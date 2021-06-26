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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1577 - Alice Tollison - Report on the crime
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30 views • June 26, 2021
Heyward, a lifelong felon who was recently released from prison, broke into Alice’s home and demanded money and jewelry. When her 8-year-old granddaughter walked in, Heyward forced her to sit in a chair and watch as he strangled Alice to death. He then put her in a closet while he ransacked the home, tying her up and putting her back in the closet, before fleeing. She managed to call 911 and give a description of Heyward, who was linked to the crime by fingerprints and DNA.
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