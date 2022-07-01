BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Modern Medicine is Killing us || Dr Andrew Kaufman
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
339 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • July 01, 2022

Gemma O’Doherty interviews Andrew Kaufman, M.D.He takes apart the virus mystery piece by piece. Dr. Andy proceeds with examples to calm the germ hunters, then explores the sinister big picture connections of power structures in relationship to our health.

Interview from 6th June 2022.

* Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1cY3CGBlMOZS/

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net

Keywords
medicinevirusdangerandrew kaufmanfree2shine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Trashed COVID-19 Seroprevalence Studies, Memo Reveals

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Foods High in Antioxidants That Go Beyond Cranberries

Coco Somers
Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Willow Tohi
Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Lentils in Daily Diet: Evidence on Nutrient Intake, Blood Sugar, Heart Health, and Weight Management

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy