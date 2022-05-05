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Twitter Insider Leaks Audio Recording of Internal All-Hands Meeting Following Elon Musk Takeover
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32 views • May 05, 2022
Project Veritas.
BREAKING: Twitter Insider Leaks Audio Recording of Company’s Internal All-Hands Meeting Following Elon Musk Takeover … ‘Many Different Feelings About What Is Happening’
• Bret Taylor, Twitter Board Member: “I also just want to acknowledge all the emotions of today. It is an emotional day. I want to acknowledge it.”
• Taylor: “By law, we are required to act in the best interest of our shareholders.”
• Taylor: “I can’t speak to why people leak [information to journalists], but people do. I can’t imagine how disruptive it was for all of you.”
• Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO: “It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening.”
• Agrawal: “Many of you are concerned, some of you excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind.”
• Agrawal: “The role of our policies and the capabilities we’ve built around content moderation are fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”
• Agrawal: “We’ll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity.”
• Agrawal: “As you’ve heard from all of us, we don’t have all the answers.”
[SAN FRANCISCO – Apr. 26, 2022] Project Veritas released newly leaked audio today that captures Twitter leadership addressing staff over concerns relating to Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.
In a company-wide call that lasted around 45 minutes, Twitter employees questioned board member, Bret Taylor, and CEO, Parag Agrawal, about the company’s direction and Musk’s motives for buying the social media platform.
Taylor kicked off the meeting recognizing that many on the staff were shocked by how quickly the Twitter-Musk negotiations unfolded.
“I also just want to acknowledge all the emotions of today. It is an emotional day. I want to acknowledge it,” Taylor said. “By law, we are required to act in the best interest of our shareholders,” he said while justifying the company’s sale.
Agrawal made similar remarks about the toll this may be taking on numerous Twitter employees.
“It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening,” Agrawal said.
“Many of you are concerned, some of you excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind,” he said.
The Twitter CEO attempted to quell fears of Musk’s takeover, going so far as to say that the company’s current “content moderation” policies are “fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”
Said Agrawal, “We’ll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity…As you’ve heard from all of us, we don’t have all the answers.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12k266-twitter-insider-leaks-audio-recording-of-internal-all-hands-meeting-followi.html
BREAKING: Twitter Insider Leaks Audio Recording of Company’s Internal All-Hands Meeting Following Elon Musk Takeover … ‘Many Different Feelings About What Is Happening’
• Bret Taylor, Twitter Board Member: “I also just want to acknowledge all the emotions of today. It is an emotional day. I want to acknowledge it.”
• Taylor: “By law, we are required to act in the best interest of our shareholders.”
• Taylor: “I can’t speak to why people leak [information to journalists], but people do. I can’t imagine how disruptive it was for all of you.”
• Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO: “It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening.”
• Agrawal: “Many of you are concerned, some of you excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind.”
• Agrawal: “The role of our policies and the capabilities we’ve built around content moderation are fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”
• Agrawal: “We’ll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity.”
• Agrawal: “As you’ve heard from all of us, we don’t have all the answers.”
[SAN FRANCISCO – Apr. 26, 2022] Project Veritas released newly leaked audio today that captures Twitter leadership addressing staff over concerns relating to Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.
In a company-wide call that lasted around 45 minutes, Twitter employees questioned board member, Bret Taylor, and CEO, Parag Agrawal, about the company’s direction and Musk’s motives for buying the social media platform.
Taylor kicked off the meeting recognizing that many on the staff were shocked by how quickly the Twitter-Musk negotiations unfolded.
“I also just want to acknowledge all the emotions of today. It is an emotional day. I want to acknowledge it,” Taylor said. “By law, we are required to act in the best interest of our shareholders,” he said while justifying the company’s sale.
Agrawal made similar remarks about the toll this may be taking on numerous Twitter employees.
“It’s important to acknowledge that all of you have many different feelings about what is happening,” Agrawal said.
“Many of you are concerned, some of you excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind,” he said.
The Twitter CEO attempted to quell fears of Musk’s takeover, going so far as to say that the company’s current “content moderation” policies are “fundamental to keeping Twitter safe and growing.”
Said Agrawal, “We’ll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity…As you’ve heard from all of us, we don’t have all the answers.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12k266-twitter-insider-leaks-audio-recording-of-internal-all-hands-meeting-followi.html
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