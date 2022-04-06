© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Brass Are A National Security Risk
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • April 06, 2022
The lawsuit between the U.S. Navy Seals and Joe Biden revealing an 1100 percent death rate that could balloon into 5000 percent due to the injection of the mrna covid vaccine shines a spotlight on the leadership of our military under a bumbling imposter in chief.
The Marxists running Biden's dwindling brain have loudly complained about systematic racism in the private and public sectors. Yet there is no concern for the systematic ignorance within the U.S. military that allows those seeking higher brass to continue for decades as serial rapists and child molesters.
Case in point, Staff Sgt. Randall S. Hughes got off with a slap on the wrist after he raped the wife of a young soldier under his charge during a Super Bowl party in 2017.
It wasn’t the first time Hughes raped someone, according to charge sheets,Hughes transferred to Fort Dix, New Jersey, in the intervening years. It wasn’t long before he was once again accused of rape — this time by his teenage daughter. But now, Fort Dix CID agents saw the GOMOR in Hughes’ file, and in 2020 they began looking into his past.
That CID inquiry ultimately resulted in criminal charges spanning more than a decade and involving five victims. A plea agreement whittled the charges down to a few of the most recent incidents, but still included both 2017 rapes. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored several red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, practices that made him vulnerable to blackm
It is actually systematic incompetence and blackmail that runs rampant throughout our military and private and public sectors. Crushing what remains of American national security. A problem we would likely address If the Country wasn't infested by Marxist treason.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88
ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268
ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e
DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y
XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD
XRP Tag: 3587675116
PayID: maddengd.crypto
PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com
The Marxists running Biden's dwindling brain have loudly complained about systematic racism in the private and public sectors. Yet there is no concern for the systematic ignorance within the U.S. military that allows those seeking higher brass to continue for decades as serial rapists and child molesters.
Case in point, Staff Sgt. Randall S. Hughes got off with a slap on the wrist after he raped the wife of a young soldier under his charge during a Super Bowl party in 2017.
It wasn’t the first time Hughes raped someone, according to charge sheets,Hughes transferred to Fort Dix, New Jersey, in the intervening years. It wasn’t long before he was once again accused of rape — this time by his teenage daughter. But now, Fort Dix CID agents saw the GOMOR in Hughes’ file, and in 2020 they began looking into his past.
That CID inquiry ultimately resulted in criminal charges spanning more than a decade and involving five victims. A plea agreement whittled the charges down to a few of the most recent incidents, but still included both 2017 rapes. Frodsham pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence. But records reviewed by the AP show that the U.S. Army and the state of Arizona missed or ignored several red flags over more than a decade, which allowed Frodsham to allegedly abuse his adopted son and other children for years, practices that made him vulnerable to blackm
It is actually systematic incompetence and blackmail that runs rampant throughout our military and private and public sectors. Crushing what remains of American national security. A problem we would likely address If the Country wasn't infested by Marxist treason.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88
ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268
ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e
DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y
XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD
XRP Tag: 3587675116
PayID: maddengd.crypto
PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.