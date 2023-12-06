Nick Fuentes discusses online censorship and the selective targeting of ‘antisemitic’ speech.

"There is some level consensus between all of them, that certain views could and should be censored. What are they? Criticism of Israel."

Watch more http://cozy.tv/nick

http://rumble.com/nickjfuentes

https://archive.ph/9BkAQ



Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF