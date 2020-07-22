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Donald Trump Admits He Knows Ghislaine Maxwell and Wishes Her Well in Prison (Seriously)
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96 views • July 22, 2020
President Donald Trump expressed well wishes for Jeffrey Epstein’s jailed associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with procuring young girls to be sexually abused. “I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said at a news conference at the White House Tuesday. Trump also told the media that he does not know of anything to do with Prince Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine. Just like a good loyal Freemason Jesuit should be to his Queen.
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