Israel accused of using thermal weapons that incinerate & vaporize Palestinians alive

Israel accused of using thermal weapons that incinerate and vaporize Palestinians alive



As if the routine use of white phosphorus munitions by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza and Lebanon has not been enough, there are also mounting reports about the Israeli military deploying thermobaric bombs against Palestinians.



👁 An investigation by Al Jazeera suggests that at least 2,842 Palestinians ended up being “evaporated” by banned thermal and thermobaric weapons used by Zionist forces.



Intense heat (up to 3,000 degrees Celsius and greater) produced by such weapons often results in victims being incinerated to the point of leaving little in the way of remains, which is what alerted the investigators in the first place.



The weapons Israel used to produce such results ostensibly include:



➡️ MK-84 bombs loaded with trinotal, a mixture of TNT and aluminum powder that generates extreme heat upon detonation



➡️ BLU-109 bunker buster bombs that are also loaded with trinotal or PBXN-109 that generate temperatures of over 3,500 degrees Celsius



➡️ GBU-39 small diameter bombs loaded with AFX-757, designed to kill by a combination of pressure and thermal waves upon explosion



Meanwhile, Israel was caught using white phosphorus artillery rounds against the Gaza City port area and in southern Lebanon in October 2023, as well as against residential areas in southern Lebanon in March 2026.