BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GoPro Official Sponsor of The NASA Deception
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
461 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
65 views • June 14, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 4, 2016 with 3K views.
NASA making the fish eye lens popular! GoPro can make almost anything ball shaped. GoPro cameras are not showing reality. Take a picture and see yourself. Shame on NASA for lying to the world. Research the true reality of our world.

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth

SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
sciencebiblenasaflat earthcosmologyphotographyscientismgopro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Coco Somers
Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Iva Greene
U.S. Researchers Report Bayesian Method Detects Radioactivity From 100 Feet in Seconds

U.S. Researchers Report Bayesian Method Detects Radioactivity From 100 Feet in Seconds

Edison Reed
Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Petra Stone
New Dwarf Planet Candidate Discovered by Rubin Observatory, Researchers Say

New Dwarf Planet Candidate Discovered by Rubin Observatory, Researchers Say

Edison Reed
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy