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Hampstead Church Satanic Abuse Of Children In The School By Their Father,Teachers And Other Staff - Alisa Talks To Detective - Killing Babies,Wearing Shoes Made of Baby Skin (Part 2 of 5)
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136 views • July 12, 2020
(Part 2 of 5)
Alisa Grace Gareeva Dearman, age 9
Interviewed by London Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Steve Martin
Alisa and Gabriel’s testimonies have revealed a secret network of organisations including the Social Services (SS), CAFCASS (Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service); the Metropolitan Police, the Judiciary, legal representatives, media (most notably the BBC), Barnet and Camden Local ‘authorities’ and an array of counter intelligence operatives connected to child trafficking, snuff movies, organ trafficking, Ritual Sexual Abuse (RSA), torture & money laundering, operating in schools, nurseries, churches, hospitals, universities, and military bases throughout the UK and the rest of the world” (http://hampsteadcoverup.com).
Please check Facebook page with detailed investigation into this case and more info :
https://www.facebook.com/TheHampsteadCoverUp/?ref=page_internal
Mother lists up what she knows :
http://londoncannibals.com/names/?fbclid=IwAR1WYhzMHIs2DqpacZHGyF81-MJjSvAbDIFlRX9_UTEbXYOnvwxdCiMag3U
Alisa Grace Gareeva Dearman, age 9
Interviewed by London Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Steve Martin
Alisa and Gabriel’s testimonies have revealed a secret network of organisations including the Social Services (SS), CAFCASS (Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service); the Metropolitan Police, the Judiciary, legal representatives, media (most notably the BBC), Barnet and Camden Local ‘authorities’ and an array of counter intelligence operatives connected to child trafficking, snuff movies, organ trafficking, Ritual Sexual Abuse (RSA), torture & money laundering, operating in schools, nurseries, churches, hospitals, universities, and military bases throughout the UK and the rest of the world” (http://hampsteadcoverup.com).
Please check Facebook page with detailed investigation into this case and more info :
https://www.facebook.com/TheHampsteadCoverUp/?ref=page_internal
Mother lists up what she knows :
http://londoncannibals.com/names/?fbclid=IwAR1WYhzMHIs2DqpacZHGyF81-MJjSvAbDIFlRX9_UTEbXYOnvwxdCiMag3U
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