Dr. Mike Yeadon - The pandemic was totally fake - it was murder - The climate change hoax
Once again, Dr. Mike Yeadon (Ex PFIZER Vise President) tells you about the Fake Pandemic.
Dr. Patrick Moore explains about the Climate Hoax and what the Elites are doing to the earth.
Sen. Marjorie Greene talks about the deadly vaccines.

