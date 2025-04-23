BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Plays “Mediator” in its Own War on Russia
83 views • 1 week ago

- The US has been at war with Russia in Ukraine since 2014, using Ukraine as proxies after politically capturing the nation and institutionally capturing its military and intelligence agencies;

- The US continues waging war with Russia while posing as a “mediator” between Russia and Ukraine when the US itself is a party to the war;

- The US has already revealed and begun implementing its plan to freeze the conflict including through the use of European forces on the ground in Ukraine, the rearming of Ukraine, and the expansion of the collective West’s military industrial base;

References:

NYT - The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin (Feb. 2024):

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/25/world/europe/cia-ukraine-intelligence-russia-war.html

NYT - The Secret History of America’s Involvement in the Ukraine War (Mar. 2025):

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/29/world/europe/us-ukraine-military-war-wiesbaden.html

NYT - Key Takeaways From America’s Secret Military Partnership With Ukraine (Mar. 30, 2025):

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/30/world/europe/us-ukraine-military-war-takeaways.html

CNN - US will abandon Ukraine peace efforts ‘within days’ if no progress made, Rubio warns (Apr. 18, 2025):

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/04/18/europe/rubio-russia-war-in-ukraine-us-talks-intl-hnk/index.html

US Department of Defense - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered) (Feb. 12, 2025):

https://www.defense.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiausaukrainethe new atlas
