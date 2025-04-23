US Plays “Mediator” in its Own War on Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The US has been at war with Russia in Ukraine since 2014, using Ukraine as proxies after politically capturing the nation and institutionally capturing its military and intelligence agencies;
- The US continues waging war with Russia while posing as a “mediator” between Russia and Ukraine when the US itself is a party to the war;
- The US has already revealed and begun implementing its plan to freeze the conflict including through the use of European forces on the ground in Ukraine, the rearming of Ukraine, and the expansion of the collective West’s military industrial base;
