BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US struck Iranian proxies in IRAQ
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1353 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

⚡️Iran contacted representatives of the Persian Gulf countries and called on them to close American bases, otherwise Tehran will have no choice but to fight back — Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh

Adding:

Putin expressed condolences to Pezeshkian over the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Russian President described the death of Ayatollah Khamenei as a cynical murder that violated all norms of human morality and international law.

More:

UAE authorities announced they will fully cover the expenses of 20,000 passengers stranded at airports: they will be provided with housing and all necessary amenities.

NY: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, criticized the US strikes on Iran.

He called them a "catastrophic escalation" and declared them illegal. He claimed the strikes were carried out against the will of the Americans.

"Today's military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel mark a catastrophic escalation of an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans don't want this. They don't want a new war in pursuit of regime change. They want to end the housing affordability crisis. They want peace," Mamdani said.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy