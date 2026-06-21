⚡️A Russian Geran-2 loitering munition equipped with an electro-optical (EO) seeker struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia Oblast that was reportedly being used to store FPV drones

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⚡️ — WATCH: A Russian Geran-2 loitering munition equipped with an electro-optical (EO) seeker struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia Oblast that was reportedly being used to store FPV drones.
Adding:
💰Ukraine must pay the IMF about $1.5 billion by the end of the year to repay existing debts, according to TASS's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Ukraine.
In total, Ukraine owes the IMF more than $10 billion.