Mark Levin: Biden’s Tone-Deafness is Genuinely Sad as Hawaii Searches for Survivors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden’s Tone-Deafness is Genuinely Sad as Hawaii Searches for Survivors
Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP
► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/
► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
#levintv #hawaii #Maui #mauifires #hawaiifires #lahaina #lahainafires #news #politics #culture #blazetv