This Is How Info-autopoiesis Helps Us Survive
Here’s how info-autopoiesis helps people live. 👇
In this video, Jaime F. Cardenas-Garcia, a visiting Research Scientist in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland, and a Member of the Academy of Sciences of Ecuador whose work focuses on info-autopoiesis, explains how it aids people survive.
According to Jaime, info-autopoiesis is responsible for pushing people to CREATE things to satisfy physiological and relational needs.👈
