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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Rothschild Network
The Prisoner
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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Rothschild Network:

"I think of the Trump admin as the Rothschild Syndicate... And Israel... is like the pit bull on the leash of the guys who run the... Syndicate.

"Israel... as psychopathic as they are, they're on a leash... they... do a lot of the criminal work."

Source @Real World News

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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