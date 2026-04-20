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Catherine Austin Fitts on the Rothschild Network:
"I think of the Trump admin as the Rothschild Syndicate... And Israel... is like the pit bull on the leash of the guys who run the... Syndicate.
"Israel... as psychopathic as they are, they're on a leash... they... do a lot of the criminal work."
Source @Real World News
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