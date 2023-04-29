Andrew Bridgen MP defends his actions following his expulsion from the Conservative Party.



The MP had compared the Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust. Andrew has been expelled from the Conservative party for stating COVID jabs were "causing serious harms", adding that the vaccine programme was "the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust".





He is entirely correct and in this tweet he was retweeting a cardiologists paper from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem... yet he has been branded anti-Semitic despite support from the Jewish community including doctors and scientists. Andrew says his reference to the holocaust proves he is not associating with any deniers'. The reference he used to the holocaust was used as a measure of the horrors in that time period.





Andrew has said 'I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.





I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.'





I stand with Andrew Bridgen.





