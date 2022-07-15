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7/14/2022 Miles Guo: PAG was capable of having Duowei News work with it to falsify evidence to deceive an American judge, and it was able to shut down Duowei News and let Edward Moss, former attorney of O’Melveny, violate the ethics and professional rules of lawyers by moving the PAG case to Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP that represented GTV, Behind the scenes