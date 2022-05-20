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UK Column (Truth) News - 20th May 2022
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92 views • May 23, 2022
UK Column (Truth) News - 20th May 2022
Russia / Ukraine, Find out what is really going on. WHO Treaty latest, Jab Adverse Reactions, Propaganda Busting, MSM Lies Exposed.
This is the full news program. Each show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here. The Running Order can be also found here:-
https://rumble.com/v15rsbb-may-23-2022.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Truth News, Full Show
Russia / Ukraine, Find out what is really going on. WHO Treaty latest, Jab Adverse Reactions, Propaganda Busting, MSM Lies Exposed.
This is the full news program. Each show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here. The Running Order can be also found here:-
https://rumble.com/v15rsbb-may-23-2022.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today's UK Column News.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Truth News, Full Show
Keywords
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