Syria: Why Julani's Army ATTACKED Lebanon - Syriana Analysis, March 17, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
51 views • 1 month ago

Sharing this video, from 'Syriana Analaysis'. 

Syria: Why Julani's Army ATTACKED Lebanon - Syriana Analysis, March 17, 2025

If you'd like to support the channel:

🅿️ Patreon: / syrianaanalysis

▶️YouTube Membership: / @syrianaanalysis

💳 PAYPAL DONATIONS: https://www.paypal.me/kevorkalmassian

☕ Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevorkios1l


Join the Free Speech platform Rumble to stay in touch in case of cancellation:

Register: https://rumble.com/register/syrianaan...

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.

PS: The views and opinions expressed by the guest do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Syriana Analysis. ​​​​​

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvAOAYb7ozk

REPORT: New Syrian Authorities Conducting Ethnic Cleansing - CNN

New satellite imagery confirms the systematic extermination of Alawite civilians in Syria’s coastal regions by the new Islamist government. Despite HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani’s attempts to dismiss the massacres as the actions of rogue elements, the evidence tells a different story:

➡️At least 84 Alawites executed in Sanobar, with attackers wearing HTS military insignia.

➡️Over 420 civilians killed in 25 villages between March 6-10.

➡️Mass graves now visible in satellite imagery, including one measuring 26 by 16 meters in just a single town.

The international response? Silence. Instead of condemnation, Western governments continue funding this regime—Germany just pledged $326 million in aid to the very forces responsible for these atrocities.

Source. (https://www.cnn.com/2025/03/17/middleeast/syria-massacre-alawite-minority-intl-invs/index.html)


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
