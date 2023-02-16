Create New Account
SODOM and GOMORRAH was DESTROYED for sexual immorality and injustice! FORNICATION is a sin.
Faithful Lamb
Published 15 hours ago

Know ye not that your body is the temple of God? Repent. Accept Jesus Christ.

"Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls." James 1:21

"Engrafted"! God's Word is "engrafted" into us, with SURGERY performed by God! Read the Bible.

www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
www.LightForTheLost.com

