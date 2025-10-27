Defending the Homefront: Staying Prepared for Protests, Shutdowns, and Storms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell dives into what you need to know heading into November — from rising tensions and protest chatter in Washington State to the ongoing government shutdown and its effects on food benefits. Plus, a timely reminder for Pacific Northwest residents on how to prepare for winter storms, power outages, and staying safe when the grid goes down. Practical, grounded advice from someone who’s lived it — all about keeping your family secure and ready for what’s ahead.
#RebelRadio #BehindTheWire #PoliticalAwareness #ProtestPreparedness #StormReadiness #PacificNorthwest #Preparedness #GovernmentShutdown #SelfReliance #StayAlert #EmergencyPreparedness