BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Defending the Homefront: Staying Prepared for Protests, Shutdowns, and Storms
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 4 days ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell dives into what you need to know heading into November — from rising tensions and protest chatter in Washington State to the ongoing government shutdown and its effects on food benefits. Plus, a timely reminder for Pacific Northwest residents on how to prepare for winter storms, power outages, and staying safe when the grid goes down. Practical, grounded advice from someone who’s lived it — all about keeping your family secure and ready for what’s ahead.


#RebelRadio #BehindTheWire #PoliticalAwareness #ProtestPreparedness #StormReadiness #PacificNorthwest #Preparedness #GovernmentShutdown #SelfReliance #StayAlert #EmergencyPreparedness

Keywords
self-reliancesurvival mindsetemergency planningpolitical awarenessamerican resiliencebehind the wirerebel radiowashington state politicspatriot preparednessgovernment shutdown 2025defending the homefrontnovember protestsebt benefitsfood stamp delayspacific northwest stormswinter storm preparednesscivil unrest awarenessfreedom and preparednesspower outage safetyfamily readiness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy