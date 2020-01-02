'New World Disorder' - Top Trends for 2020 With Gerald Celente

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The legend returns! World famous trends analyst Gerald Celente once again joins the Ron Paul Liberty Report to let us know what he is seeing in store for us in 2020. War? Famine? Who will win the election? You won't want to miss this one!