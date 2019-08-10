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Teaching my son common sense, aka wisdom
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4 views • August 10, 2019
How much of what you learned in school applies in real life?
How much of what you learned in school was taught by practitioners versus lecturers?
We need wisdom, not just information.
Where do you get your wisdom?
Wisdom is everywhere, really, for those with ears to hear.
And the more you listen, the more synced your ears become, and the more wisdom you hear. You hear?
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
How much of what you learned in school was taught by practitioners versus lecturers?
We need wisdom, not just information.
Where do you get your wisdom?
Wisdom is everywhere, really, for those with ears to hear.
And the more you listen, the more synced your ears become, and the more wisdom you hear. You hear?
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
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