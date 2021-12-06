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Why are Catholic churches being trashed? A reply to the Vancouver Police by Kevin Annett (MIRRORED)
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487 views • December 06, 2021
Why are Catholic churches being trashed? A reply to the Vancouver Police by Kevin Annett (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kevin A at:-
https://youtu.be/wBPpuoNC4OU
A Vancouver Police detective has written to Kevin Annett inviting him to "discuss" why catholic churches are being "vandalized". (Odd how the cops don't investigate church crimes, just threats to church property, eh?) In this biting reply, Kevin answers the bigger question of why religions get away with murder - and points to upcoming actions in December to disestablish the Catholic church. See www.murderbydecree.com. Posted November 30, 2021.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kevin A at:-
https://youtu.be/wBPpuoNC4OU
A Vancouver Police detective has written to Kevin Annett inviting him to "discuss" why catholic churches are being "vandalized". (Odd how the cops don't investigate church crimes, just threats to church property, eh?) In this biting reply, Kevin answers the bigger question of why religions get away with murder - and points to upcoming actions in December to disestablish the Catholic church. See www.murderbydecree.com. Posted November 30, 2021.
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