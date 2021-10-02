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Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations
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811 views • October 02, 2021
Thomas Renz interviewed by Mike Adams
- with embedded subtitles
Video taken from:
https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b
References:
Thomas Renz, Renz Law
https://renz-law.com/
Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-project-salus-shows-ade-accelerating-fully-vaccinated.html
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
humetrix dot com on archive.md:
https://archive.md/Sh3Ah
U.S. Department of Defense
Where it Counts, U.S. Leads in Artificial Intelligence
https://archive.md/xzCX4
JOINT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER
Vision: Transform the DoD Through Artificial Intelligence
Project Salus
https://archive.ph/VZnJ7
Salus_Humetrix_VE_study_2021_09_28 (pdf)
https://www.naturalnews.com/files/Salus_Humetrix_VE_study_2021_09_28.pdf
- with embedded subtitles
Video taken from:
https://www.brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b
References:
Thomas Renz, Renz Law
https://renz-law.com/
Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-project-salus-shows-ade-accelerating-fully-vaccinated.html
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
humetrix dot com on archive.md:
https://archive.md/Sh3Ah
U.S. Department of Defense
Where it Counts, U.S. Leads in Artificial Intelligence
https://archive.md/xzCX4
JOINT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER
Vision: Transform the DoD Through Artificial Intelligence
Project Salus
https://archive.ph/VZnJ7
Salus_Humetrix_VE_study_2021_09_28 (pdf)
https://www.naturalnews.com/files/Salus_Humetrix_VE_study_2021_09_28.pdf
Keywords
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