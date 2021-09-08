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Dr. José Luis Sevillano acerca de la acción combinada de la radiación electromagnética y el óxido de grafeno para la ejecución de un genocidio encubierto a escala mundial
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127 views • September 08, 2021
El Dr. José Luis Sevillano, comenta durante el programa 126 de La Quinta Columna (4 septiembre 2021) la acción combinada de la radiación electromagnética de la antenas de telefonía móvil de última generación y el óxido de grafeno (tóxico magnético que llevan las mal llamadas "vacunas" covid), para perpetrar asesinatos en masas a voluntad por parte de quienes han planificado esta plandemia actual.
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