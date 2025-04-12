To Macron: Take me back to my homeland. if I must die, let me be buried beside my children

Take me back to my homeland… and if I must die, let me be buried beside my children."

A woman from Gaza, who traveled to Egypt for medical treatment after she and her family were injured in Israeli attack spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

While she expressed heartfelt gratitude to Egypt for its warm hospitality, she also delivered a poignant, indirect message to Donald Trump in response to his proposal to displace the people of Gaza to neighboring countries.