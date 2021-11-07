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SOS from Australia
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130 views • November 07, 2021
The context of this short video should help to remind us, what has happened in Australia threatens to become reality for us all. If enough good people don't see the writing on the wall (painted by globalists) we're sleep walking straight into an absolute totalitarian nightmare.
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