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SDA Dream Of The Judgment Of The Living & Unclean Birds In The Days Of Elijah. Fed With Ravens
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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SDA Dreams Of The Judgment Of The Living & Unclean Birds In The Days Of Elijah. 1 Kings 17:4-6. And it shall be, that thou shalt drink of the brook; and I have commanded the ravens to feed thee there. So he went and did according unto the word of the Lord: for he went and dwelt by the brook Cherith, that is before Jordan. And the ravens brought him bread and flesh in the morning, and bread and flesh in the evening; and he drank of the brook.


Revelation 18:1-4 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.


2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.


3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.


4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.


Joel 2:28-31 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:


29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.


30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.


31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.


“On Wednesday, I had a dream that I was going somewhere at nighttime. In the dream, it appeared that someone had come to pick me up, but as I looked ahead, I noticed a man sitting in a white Jeep, and it seemed as though he was monitoring me. After I left my apartment, the man proceeded to go to my home. He had a white tissue paper in his hand, and when he reached the door, he gently pushed it open without force, causing it to swing open. Inside, my apartment was in disarray, yet there was still light in the house, as though a lamp had been left on. The dream then shifted to daytime, and it appeared that a black woman in a black car came to pick me up. Inside the car, there was also a black crow. I remember thinking to myself that the woman did not look like she was going to wait, and then she spoke up and said, 'I am not going to wait,' before driving away.”


Judgment Of The Living Has Begun https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2&si=c8URfI5-UqqL_7hG


Tampa Bay Tsunami. Dark Day Prophecy For America & Adventism. Dead Bodies In St Pete & SDA Church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhtYXK3rw44&t=436s


Noah: The 1st Rain is the Latter Rain. Tampa Flood Prophecy & Death. Michael Bloomberg, St Pete https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TA7TLC1yLo&t=5s


The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=94O1mZnr68XMEVZ5


Country Living & Buying Property https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2-mvYjBoO5Qm-xNC88HC-B&si=8l_uuDBUS4UHiUSc


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

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Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


#PropheticDream

#DarkDay

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Zelle: 757-955-6871

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www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
seventh day adventistelijah the prophetspirit of prophecyprophetic dreamjudgment of the livingend times dreamsda dreamelijah dreamdays of elijahsda prophetic dreamdream interpretaionsdream of ravenschristian dreammysterious dreamnight surveillance dreamraven dreammidnight dreameerie dreammysterious woman dreamadventist dreamfamine dreamellen white the prophetellen white the propheteselijah fed by ravensbabylon unclean bird
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