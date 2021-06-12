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Biblical Hatred
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32 views • June 12, 2021
Biblical Hatred [2021] is a unique Wednesday Night Bible study dealing with abhorrence in scripture that focuses more on Jesus' own teachings regarding hate. Are Christians allowed to detest? Do we hate sin but love the sinner? Is tolerance of iniquity by mankind ever accepted by Yahweh God? Pastor Visser and Warrior of YHVH answer these questions and further scrutinize Genesis III to explain an "enmity" placed between two seedlines by the Creator.
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