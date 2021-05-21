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NURSES BEING THREATENED "DON'T REPORT SIDE EFFECTS OF COVID JAB"
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240 views • May 21, 2021
If you are a nurse, why would you agree to this? For a paycheck that will not last anyway if you don't stop this now? For security that really does not exist? To save yourself in the short term. You better think long term. YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO DO NO HARM. Not helping is harming.
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