Be Thankful And Take A Stand Now!

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Thanksgiving 2020. There is still a lot to be thankful for. Have a good time with family and friends and stand up for what you believe is right. If people do not start taking a stand against all the tyranny be perpetuated because of Covid, tyranny will reign. We are being pushed right now, if we let them push us, they will only continue to push further until we are over the cliff. Take a stand now! There is something going on that is making people sick but what exactly it is, no one really knows. Covid 19 is the greatest hoax being played against the people! If we don't stand up and push back, kiss our country good bye! Don't eat too much turkey!