Bashar (Channeled by Darryl Anka) on the Covid Jab: The Vaccine is NOT toxic !!!

Sources: Life Sculptor "Bashar on the COVID Vaccines (from a Private Session recorded in Dec 2021)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwiRNUV6Ja8
Wyrmspleen "Bashar, Channeled By Darryl Anka, Says The (Covid) Vaccine Is Not Toxic"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTpZNUzMcCZS/
https://www.facebook.com/100001088374184/videos/902811827289626?idorvanity=82990426678
“The vaccine is not toxic.” ~Bashar Sweet Dreams: What happens when you sleep, Session Date: Oct 23, 2021 https://www.basharstore.com
Quote @steverobertmartin4516 "5 months ago I saw the blurb graphic on his website in 2021 promoting the jab. He later took it down."
