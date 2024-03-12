Bashar (Channeled by Darryl Anka) on the Covid Jab: The Vaccine is NOT toxic !!!

Sources: Life Sculptor "Bashar on the COVID Vaccines (from a Private Session recorded in Dec 2021)"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwiRNUV6Ja8

Wyrmspleen "Bashar, Channeled By Darryl Anka, Says The (Covid) Vaccine Is Not Toxic"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HTpZNUzMcCZS/





https://www.facebook.com/100001088374184/videos/902811827289626?idorvanity=82990426678

“The vaccine is not toxic.” ~Bashar Sweet Dreams: What happens when you sleep, Session Date: Oct 23, 2021 https://www.basharstore.com





Quote @steverobertmartin4516 "5 months ago I saw the blurb graphic on his website in 2021 promoting the jab. He later took it down."





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9