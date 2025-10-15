© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Pakistani army says 37 Taliban fighters killed in two separate operations — Radio Pakistan, citing security sources
The operations were reportedly carried out in Mohmand & Abakhel districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against large Afghan formations allegedly attempting to infiltrate the areas